No, Obama Did NOT Get A Huge Political Win Last Night

That’s the spin from POLITICO, which argues that a string of primary results from last night represented a huge gift to the victory-starved Obama administration.



Why?

Well, basically because Democratic establishment candidates won their primaries, while the GOP was rocked by gaffe-prone tea-partiers that may be weak in in November.

We’re not so convinced.

Look, midterm elections, the cliche goes, are decided by turnout and enthusiasm.

Which side is going to generate more enthusiasm? The handpicked candidates of The White House, or the rollicking, full-throated tea partiers? Don’t waste your time actually answering that.

The market isn’t convinced there was some sudden shift.

The GOP is still at 60% odds on InTrade to take over The House.

Photo: InTrade

