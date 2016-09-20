This new augmented reality game turns your home into a real-life horror movie

Augmented reality has finally hit the mainstream in a major way with “Pokémon GO,” and a company called Novum Analytics is hoping that its new app will be the next big thing. “Night Terrors: The Beginning” is a terrifying immersive experience which has you wandering around your home in the dark as ghosts and spirits pop up from all angles. It uses your phone to map out the space and create a real-life horror movie using the physical features in your environment. While a full version is still in the works, we got to try out the first release, which is a mini teaser of sorts for much more horrifying things to come.

