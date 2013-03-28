A Cool/Disturbing Vision Of Augmented Reality In The Future

What if you could digitally interact with everything?



The future of augmented reality — think cerebral implants and digital contact lenses — was imagined last year in a short film by graduate students Eran May-raz and Daniel Lazo.

We highly recommend watching the eight-minute film, “Sight,” in full.

But also check out our annotated walk-through of the concept. “Sight” is an awesome product, but it’s also disturbing in its vision of a world with no off switch and where privacy can be hacked like never before.

With technology like Google Glass set to debut this year and other wearable gadgets on the way, “Sight” isn’t so implausible.

