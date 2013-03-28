A Cool/Disturbing Vision Of Augmented Reality In The Future

Kevin Smith, Gus Lubin
Sight: Contact Lenses with Augmented Reality - Futuristic Video

What if you could digitally interact with everything?

The future of augmented reality — think cerebral implants and digital contact lenses — was imagined last year in a short film by graduate students Eran May-raz and Daniel Lazo.

We highly recommend watching the eight-minute film, “Sight,” in full.

But also check out our annotated walk-through of the concept. “Sight” is an awesome product, but it’s also disturbing in its vision of a world with no off switch and where privacy can be hacked like never before.

With technology like Google Glass set to debut this year and other wearable gadgets on the way, “Sight” isn’t so implausible.

Forget Google Glass: The future is Sight contact lenses.

Source: 'Sight' by Eran May-raz and Daniel Lazo

Here's what playing video games will look like once you're hooked up to Sight.

Source: 'Sight' by Eran May-raz and Daniel Lazo

The user is playing a skydiving game, manoeuvring his body through rings to earn points.

Source: 'Sight' by Eran May-raz and Daniel Lazo

Side effect: euphoria.

Source: 'Sight' by Eran May-raz and Daniel Lazo

Video games are just the start: Sight places messages, instructions, and other relevant information in your field of vision, like a welcome message when you open the fridge.

Source: 'Sight' by Eran May-raz and Daniel Lazo

You'll know exactly how much milk is left and how long items have been sitting in there too.

Source: 'Sight' by Eran May-raz and Daniel Lazo

Preparing food is a game that challenges you to slice at just the right angle, depending on the difficulty.

Source: 'Sight' by Eran May-raz and Daniel Lazo

Frying eggs too is a game too, designed to help you cook better.

Source: 'Sight' by Eran May-raz and Daniel Lazo

Sight can display images over anything. Imagine watching TV, reading the news, checking your calendar and social networks all at once. Don't forget to chew.

Source: 'Sight' by Eran May-raz and Daniel Lazo

With Sight, commercials come built in. We'll never escape those.

Source: 'Sight' by Eran May-raz and Daniel Lazo

Reminders pop up front and centre in a users field of vision.

Source: 'Sight' by Eran May-raz and Daniel Lazo

The technology can propose what to wear and the probability that your date will like your choice.

Source: 'Sight' by Eran May-raz and Daniel Lazo

At any dull moment you can play a game. This one challenges the player to identify constellations.

Source: 'Sight' by Eran May-raz and Daniel Lazo

Everything is an achievement.

Source: 'Sight' by Eran May-raz and Daniel Lazo

Sight users can quickly dismiss what they're doing and focus back on reality.

Source: 'Sight' by Eran May-raz and Daniel Lazo

Here's how users access apps.

Source: 'Sight' by Eran May-raz and Daniel Lazo

There's an app for dating too. Wingman will continuously assess the probability of wooing a date, and it provides helpful tips too.

Source: 'Sight' by Eran May-raz and Daniel Lazo

Source: 'Sight' by Eran May-raz and Daniel Lazo

As the date starts going sour, the Wingman app reads social cues and body language to provide users with the appropriate next steps.

Source: 'Sight' by Eran May-raz and Daniel Lazo

Wingman suggests getting some alcohol.

Source: 'Sight' by Eran May-raz and Daniel Lazo

Ordering a drink (and paying for it) couldn't be easier.

Source: 'Sight' by Eran May-raz and Daniel Lazo

Daphne is impressed when she finds out that her date is an engineer who works for Sight.

Source: 'Sight' by Eran May-raz and Daniel Lazo

And he knows it.

Source: 'Sight' by Eran May-raz and Daniel Lazo

And the next thing you know, she's back at his apartment.

Source: 'Sight' by Eran May-raz and Daniel Lazo

It looks like the engineer has it all in the bag, until ...

Source: 'Sight' by Eran May-raz and Daniel Lazo

She sees, displayed on the wall, that her date is using Wingman.

Source: 'Sight' by Eran May-raz and Daniel Lazo

Source: 'Sight' by Eran May-raz and Daniel Lazo

But as she walks away, the engineer hacks her Sight ...

Source: 'Sight' by Eran May-raz and Daniel Lazo

Daphne freezes ...

Source: 'Sight' by Eran May-raz and Daniel Lazo

Is this scenario in our future? Science fiction can become science fact.

