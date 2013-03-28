A Cool/Disturbing Vision Of Augmented Reality In The Future

What if you could digitally interact with everything?
The future of augmented reality — think cerebral implants and digital contact lenses — was imagined last year in a short film by graduate students Eran May-raz and Daniel Lazo.
We highly recommend watching the eight-minute film, “Sight,” in full.
But also check out our annotated walk-through of the concept. “Sight” is an awesome product, but it’s also disturbing in its vision of a world with no off switch and where privacy can be hacked like never before.
With technology like Google Glass set to debut this year and other wearable gadgets on the way, “Sight” isn’t so implausible.
Video games are just the start: Sight places messages, instructions, and other relevant information in your field of vision, like a welcome message when you open the fridge.
Preparing food is a game that challenges you to slice at just the right angle, depending on the difficulty.
Sight can display images over anything. Imagine watching TV, reading the news, checking your calendar and social networks all at once. Don't forget to chew.
There's an app for dating too. Wingman will continuously assess the probability of wooing a date, and it provides helpful tips too.
As the date starts going sour, the Wingman app reads social cues and body language to provide users with the appropriate next steps.
