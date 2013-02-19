15 Clever Augmented Reality Campaigns

National Geographic’s recent AR campaign let people interact with dinosoars.

Photo: Screengrab from Appshaker Ltd on Vimeo

In a world full of smartphones, augmented reality (AR) campaigns are a very smart and unique way for brands to engage with consumers.Instead of watching a television commercial, looking at an ad in a magazine, or seeing a quick web ad before your YouTube video, AR lets consumers actually interact with the brand.



Whether consumers are test driving a new car model, learning a new recipe, or playing a game, AR campaigns resonate with consumers in a way that most other ad platforms fall short. The ad becomes a game, versus just promotional material. And the product still comes across, which is, of course, the point of advertising.

More and more brands are starting to integrate AR campaigns into their ad budgets. ABI Research estimates the market for augmented reality in the US will reach $350 million in 2014, which is up from only $6 million in 2008.

Check out which brands have put out clever AR campaigns that got people talking.

