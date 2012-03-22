9 Quirky Augmented Reality Apps For Your Smartphone

Photo: iTunes
We’ve rounded up some interesting apps that take advantage of your smartphone’s ability to overlay digital information on top of the real world.Not unlike Google’s terminator glasses.
Augmented reality, or AR, can be used for navigation, education, and even entertainment.
Here are 9 apps that cover those bases.
If you're a total navigation nerd, you'll love Spyglass, which overlays analogue directional data onto the real world, such as a viewfinder, compass, and angular calculator.
Price: $3.99
How far to the tee? Golfscape knows the answer to that question for over 37,000 courses.
Price: $3.99
Talk about an app that solves a problem. Park your car and tag your location, and Find Your Car With AR will visually lead you back to it.
Price: free
If anyone remembers the Milton Bradley game 'Hot Shot' from the 90s, here's an updated take on it -- toss virtual basketballs into a virtual hoop on your actual desk.
Price: free
If you never want to feel safe again, use SpotCrime to see visual representations in the real world of where various crimes have taken place in the past.
Price: $2.99
Android users has have a plethora of AR apps at their disposal too -- Wikitude World Browser turns the world into walkable Wikipedia. See an interesting landmark? Point your phone at it and it accesses the according Wikipedia page.
Price: free
Sky Map gives you a new and intelligent window on the night sky. Find Orion's Belt with ease!
Price: free
If you still want to point your Android at the sky, use Satellite AR to track satellites as they fly over you in real time.
Price: free
