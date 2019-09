Ladies and gentlemen, observe 48 hours in the magical world of wheat, which is going parabolic courtesy of a vicious drought combined with fires in Russia.



That’s right, we’re looking at sub-600 bushel yesterday morning.

Here’s a longer chart, from the beginning of the year, that’s arguably more mindblowing.

