A New Orleans zoo welcomed back visitors and a new baby monkey on the same day

Audubon Zoo Audubon Zoo’s mandrill family welcomed its fourth member.

The Audubon Zoo reopened just in time to welcome a baby monkey to its mandrill family.

Mandrills are a threatened species, and the zoo’s breeding efforts support the long-term sustainability of the species.

The infant mandrill hasn’t been named yet, but the zoo plans to announce the name on social media.

The Audubon Zoo‘s mandrill family welcomed many new faces on June 3, including a new baby.

The New Orleans wildlife centre reopened the same day that mother Jinx and father Mapema had their second offspring, who is yet to be named. Kofola, born last July, will have a new sibling.

Audubon Zoo The unnamed infant holds on to its mother, Jinx.

On the reopening date, the limited number of guests who were welcomed could spot the mandrill family from its outdoor habitat.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature classified mandrills as threatened. The monkeys are native to rainforests in Nigeria, Southern Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, and Congo. Threats, like deforestation and hunting, have caused the species to decline.

Jinx and Mapema are breeding in an effort to support the long-term survival of the species. And so far, they have done an excellent job.

???? CUTENESS ALERT???? Audubon Zoo welcomed a precious new addition to its mandrill family on June 3! This is the second offspring for mother, Jinx, and father, Mapema. Read more: https://t.co/NeRuf7Hv2S pic.twitter.com/ux8DIhfsXd — Audubon Nature Institute (@AudubonNature) June 16, 2020

“Jinx is taking great care of the infant, nursing it and making sure it’s holding on securely as she moves around,” Curator of Louisiana Swamp and Jaguar Jungle Liz Wilson said in a statement. “Mapema is being an awesome dad, sticking close to Jinx and the infant as well as spending time with Kofola.”

