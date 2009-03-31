Audubon Employees Bail Themselves Out

Facing a drop in donations due to the recession, The Audubon Society’s employees dug deep into their own pockets pledging $825,000 to maintain conservation programs.



Audubon workers started donating after the group’s president, John Flicker, announced to staff members that there would be layoffs, expense reductions, and forced leaves of absence. Rather than get angry with management, 30% of the staff, 160 workers, set up a program to protect the company’s core mission by donating over $5,000 each, on average. The employees made voluntary contributions through after-tax payroll deductions.

“We didn’t create the problems in the economy, but this is our way of doing something about them,” said Flicker in a press release. “You don’t see this kind of commitment in many workplaces.”

Indeed, we wonder what other company would come together to protect the business. We’ve seen alot of AIG employees come together to bitch about the public’s resentment of them, but it’s not quite the same as cutting back on pay to prop up their ailing insurance company. A lot of those folks wouldn’t even give up their bonuses.

Obviously, Audubon employees have different priorities than AIG employees, but in a world of negative economic news, this story represents a welcome change of pace.

