5th Grader Beats Out 100,000 Other Illustrators And Creates Today's Animated 'Google Doodle'

Caroline Moss
Audrey Google DoodleAudrey Zhang

Have you seen today’s Google Doodle yet?

It’s pretty awesome. Even more awesome? The artist is only in 5th grade. And her winning illustration smoked the competition — about 100,000 entries — to win the coveted spot of featured ‘Google Doodle’ and a $US30,000 college scholarship.

Audrey Zhang from Levittown, New York, was the winner of the Doodle 4 Google contest. Her doodle is the first competition-winning doodle to be put into in animated form.

The theme of the contest was: “If I could invent one thing to make the world a better place.” Audrey’s drawing shows a transformative water purifier, taking dirty and polluted water and transforming it into clean drinking water for humans and animals, allowing for a healthier life and a healthier earth.

Google is donating $US20,000 in her name to a charity to provide clean water and latrines to schools in Bangladesh. Additionally, Audrey’s school, Island Trees Middle School, will receive a $US50,000 Google for Education technology grant.

“Audrey’s doodle stood out in the crowd,” doodle team lead Ryan Germick said. “She has a creative mind, a fast learner when it came to animation, and we enjoyed working with her to bring her doodle to life.”

Google DoodleGoogle

