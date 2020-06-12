Audrey Gelman steps down as CEO of The Wing as employees stage a digital walkout criticising the company for failing to 'practice the intersectional feminism that it preaches'

Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Audrey Gelman, founder and CEO of The Wing, is stepping down from her position at the company.

Gelman reportedly sent an email to Wing members that said she decided to step down “to bring The Wing along into a long overdue era of change.”

The Wing is a women’s social club heralded by members as a place to gather and build professional networks, but it came under fire from former employees earlier this year, some of whom criticised it as elitist and uncomfortable for workers of colour.

After Gelman announced her resignation, some employees tweeted that “Gelman’s resignation is not enough” and said they would stage a digital walkout in solidarity with Black and brown employees.

Audrey Gelman, cofounder and CEO of The Wing, will step down from her position at the women’s social club this month.

Gelman’s resignation came on the same day that The Wing employees staged a digital walkout in solidarity with Black and brown workers, criticising The Wing for failing to “practice the intersectional feminism that it preaches.”

A Wing spokesperson confirmed Gelman’s resignation to Business Insider and said she will be replaced by an “office of the CEO” held by three women: Lauren Kassan, Celestine Maddy, and Ashley Peterson.

“The past three months have brought change to our society, our culture, our business and our team in ways no one could have imagined. The Wing remains a vital resource for thousands of women navigating their path to success. But the moment calls for a rethinking of how we meet their needs moving forward and for new leadership that can guide The Wing into the future,” the spokesperson said.

Gelman said her stepping down was a “crucial step to creating a sustainable solution for the business,” according to an email from Gelman published by tech journalist Kara Swisher.

“This decision is the right thing for the business, and the best way to bring The Wing along into a long overdue era of change,” Gelman wrote.

But after Gelman announced her resignation, some current staffers voiced dissatisfaction with the company and said they would stage a digital walkout in support of Black and brown workers. The employees said they have created a list of demands to correct “egregious” problems at the company.

“Audrey Gelman’s resignation is not enough,” The Wing brand director Alex Covington said in a tweet.

A Wing spokesperson did not immediately comment on the walkout.

The Wing provides a networking and coworking space for its members – who pay up to $US3,000 per year for access to the company’s spaces – and is geared primarily towards professional women in big cities.

But the company has previously come under fire from former employees, who have described its workplace culture as elitist and toxic for workers of colour. One former employee said Wing staff “don’t get paid enough for our immense physical, intellectual and emotional labour,” The New York Times reported in March.

The Wing nabbed major investments in recent years from backers including WeWork, Seqouia, and Airbnb. By the start of 2019, it had raised over $US117.5 million in venture capital, according to Crunchbase. But more recently, The Wing has been heavily impacted by COVID-19 – Gelman told staff in April that their revenue had dropped by 95 per cent that month.

