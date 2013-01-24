Audi's Super Bowl Spot Looks Like A Taylor Swift Music Video For Dudes

Last year Audi embraced vampires in its Super Bowl spot.



The first pictures from this year’s 60-second ad, created by Venables Bell & Partners, look more like a Taylor Swift music video for dudes. It’s all about the power of young love and overcoming obstacles to get with the prom queen.

Audi sent us stills from the spot in which a teenage boy “embarks on one of the most pivotal moments of his adolescence: prom night” (see below). The car company made three possible versions of the commercial. People can vote on them for 24 hours on Friday and the winner will be shown during the actual game. Although rather than have the viewers wait in suspense, the winning spot will air on YouTube prior to the game and then play in the first commercial break after kickoff.

This is very different from how Coca-Cola is asking viewers to choose-their-own-Super-Bowl-ad-ending. Coke is asking viewers to vote on whether they want cowboys, biker dudes, or showgirls to get a refreshing can of Coke in the sweltering desert. Coke created supplementary work to encourage consumers to vote, and won’t reveal the winner or final creative until it airs during the game.

Now take a look at Audi’s preview of its ad.

Here’s our hero, driving a brand new 2013 Audi S6. (He can’t be too much of an outcast.)

Photo: Audi

He’s determined to make something happen at prom.

Photo: Audi

And there you have it. He gets to make out with the prom queen. Students are shocked. It’s just like a Taylor Swift music video.

Photo: Audi

