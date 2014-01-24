Sarah McLachlan Presents The Demonic Star Of Audi's Upcoming Super Bowl Ad In A New Teaser

Volkswagen’s luxury brand Audi had a big hit with last year’s Super Bowl commercial, a stylish but relatively realistic story of a shy teenager stealing a kiss from the Prom King’s hot date at the dance. The resulting black eye was worth it, as he triumphantly drove home in his borrowed S6.

Judging from the new teasers, this year’s ad will be coming from a completely opposite angle. Here we present the star of the upcoming commercial, the demonic Doberman-Chihuahua hybrid, the “Doberhuahua”:

Here’s the first teaser, which promises that “something scary is coming” on Feb. 2, the day of Super Bowl XLVIII:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And in the latest teaser, Sarah McLachlan implores viewers to respect the Doberhuahua. Even people who are not fans of McLachlan’s music likely know her from the heartrending anti-animal cruelty commercials, which this video is parodying:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The San Francisco agency Venables Bell & Partners has returned to produce its seventh straight Super Bowl ad for Audi. The 60-second commercial will air during the first in-game break of the third quarter, which is traditionally one of the most-watched spots of the entire game.

Audi will be showcasing its entry-level sedan, the A3.

Audi is the second-largest luxury vehicle company, after a tremendously successful rebranding over the past few years that largely targets young adults buying their first nice car.

