Audi's Absurd 'Doberhuahua' Super Bowl Ad Was A Huge Hit

From what we’ve seen, people seemed to love Audi’s crazy little CGI monster, the “Doberhuahua.”

The message of the ad is that Audi knows compromise can be scary — as in the case of breeding a Doberman with a Chihuahua — but consumers can rest assured that the luxury car company’s entry-level A3 is still up to the brand’s standards despite being an affordable option:

The ad is from Venables Bell & Partners, and is the seventh consecutive Super Bowl ad from them for Audi.

