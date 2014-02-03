Audi's Absurd 'Doberhuahua' Super Bowl Ad Was A Huge Hit

Richard Feloni
DoberhuahuaAudi

From what we’ve seen, people seemed to love Audi’s crazy little CGI monster, the “Doberhuahua.”

The message of the ad is that Audi knows compromise can be scary — as in the case of breeding a Doberman with a Chihuahua — but consumers can rest assured that the luxury car company’s entry-level A3 is still up to the brand’s standards despite being an affordable option:

The ad is from Venables Bell & Partners, and is the seventh consecutive Super Bowl ad from them for Audi.

