Audi Debuts Its Electric Concept Car, The e-Tron

While Audi of America’s president Johan de Nysschen thinks the economics of electric cars don’t add up, the higher ups at Audi seem to disagree.



They unveiled a hot looking concept electric car the Frankfurt Autoshow which they are foolishly dubbing the e-Tron. What’s with all the bad names for electric cars? Renault’s electric names are the Zoe, Twizy, Kangoo and Fluence. You’ll never sell cars to men with those names. Bring back Mustangs and Cobras!

Here’s the key stats on Audi’s electric concept:

Battery provides 42.4 kilowatt hours with a range of approximately 248 kilometers, or 154 miles.

Goes from 0-62mph in 4.8 seconds.

Four motors – two each at the front and rear axles – drive the wheels

Produces 230 kW (313 hp) and 4,500 Nm (3,319.03 lb-ft) of torque

Most important of all, it looks good. Here’s a gallery →

The Smoky Introduction Upfront Image source: Jalopnik The Back Image source: Jalopnik Interior Image source: Jalopnik Audi Wheel Source: Audi

