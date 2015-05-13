Audi's coming on strong, but all is not perfect

With worldwide sales of 152,850 cars, Audi had a great April.

That figure beat out BMW’s 148,896 and Mercedes’ 148,072 cars sold.

Audi’s impressive numbers come as the company is in the middle of revamping its lineup of cars.

“Audi remains on course and posted a solid sales performance in April,” Audi sales boss Luca de Meo said.

“Despite the upcoming generation changes in key model families and sales markets we have surpassed the record figures of the previous year.”

Much of Audi’s April sales strength comes from its solid performance in Europe and its dominance in the Chinese market.

In fact, Europe and the Middle Kingdom accounted for almost 77% of Audi’s global sales last month.

Although Audi had a great April, overall for 2015, BMW is still at the top of the leaderboard with 600,473 car sold worldwide. Audi has sold 591,050 vehicles.

In the US, however, Audi is still lagging its German competitors. With a few extra decades of brand loyalty and brand equity than Audi, BMW and Mercedes are able to maintain a significant sales lead over the guys from Ingolstadt.

In April, Mercedes sold 31,952 cars, while BMW moved 26,952 vehicles. Audi sold just 16,827 cars. For the year, Mercedes is at the head of the line, as well, with 115,667 cars sold while BMW has shifted an impressive 105,444 units of the “ultimate driving machine.” Audi has sold 56,925 cars in the US.

Audi’s brand has grown tremendously over the past decade. Globally, it’s proving that it can hang with its German rivals. But in the US, it still has some work to do.

