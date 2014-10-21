Audi's High-Performance Driverless Car Hits 140 MPH -- And Crashes The Audi Website

Audi’s RS7 driverless concept car turned its first hot laps on a German racetrack over the weekend. The event was so popular that the live broadcast crashed Audi’s website.

The RS7 equipped with Audi “Piloted Driving” technology uses a series of sensors, cameras, and GPS to precisely manoeuvre the car — accurate down to the centimeter, the carmaker claims. This is no Prius. Audi mounted its driverless technology inside of a 560hp sports sedan, powered by a twin-turbocharged V8.

The test car, nicknamed “Bobby” — perhaps after former Indy 500 winners Bobby Rahal or Bobby Unser — took to the track as German soccer star Bastian Schweinsteiger waved the green flag. Bobby reached speeds upwards of 140 mph on its fastest lap and concluded the demonstration by stopping centimeter-perfect in a predetermined parking spot.

A second RS7 Piloted Driving prototype was on hand as well, but didn’t challenge Bobby for speed. The second RS7 is nicknamed “A.J.” — in reference to 4-time Indy 500 winner A.J. Foyt.

