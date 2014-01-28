Audi's Super Bowl Commercial Is The Story Of A 'Doberhuahua' Apocalypse

Audi’s Super Bowl ad is here, and it stars a dog with a bug-eyed Doberman head on a little Chihuahua body. This “Doberhuahua” quickly multiplies and lays waste to humanity.

In the 60-second ad, a couple shopping for a dog can’t decide on a Doberman or Chihuahua. A creepy sales rep appears to suggest they combine the breeds.

The couple then imagines a world with the Doberhuahua, and it includes the crazed little creatures attacking singer/animal rights activist Sarah McLachlan and small children everywhere:

The ad’s message is that Audi knows compromise can be scary, but consumers can rest assured that the luxury car company’s entry-level A3 is still up to the brand’s standards despite being an affordable option.

San Francisco agency Venables & Partners produced the ad, which is its seventh straight Super Bowl commercial for Audi.

Audi chose to run the 60-second ad during the first in-game break of the third quarter rather than its usual spot immediately following the halftime show. It told the New York Times it did this because research showed the new spot would generate more social media chatter.

Audi has grown to become the second-largest luxury car brand in recent years due to a tremendously successful rebranding that targets young adults looking to buy their first nice car.

You may have noticed that instead of breeding a Doberhuahua, the ad’s couple goes with a scruffy rescue pup, which seem to be more popular than flashy purebreds in commercials these days. Sarah McLachlan approves:

