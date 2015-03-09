Here's a great way for iPhone users to send music to their friends

The act of sharing music with your friends has always included a certain degree of friction. Do you message someone a link from YouTube, send them the link through the “share” feature of your favourite music app, or just text them the song name and leave the rest up to them?

A new iPhone keyboard called AudioShot wants to make that whole process easier, and you don’t even have to change any of your habits.

That’s because AudioShot resides within your phone as a keyboard, and it’s flexible enough to allow you to quickly message your friends songs without having to leave your favourite messaging app. It works with iMessage, WhatsApp, Snapchat, and any other messaging app that lets you use your own keyboard.

Here’s how it works.

Just pull up your keyboard, tap the music key, and select or search for a song to send your friend.

The best part of AudioShot is that it plugs into popular music apps such as Spotify, Pandora, iTunes, Rdio, and Rhapsody, which means that you’ll automatically have access to the music you were just listening to.

I use Spotify a lot, so I connected my account to the keyboard and was easily able to send Kanye West’s new song “All Day” to my co-worker Steve Kovach. If you can’t remember the name or artist of the song you want to share, AudioShot lets you scroll through your recent listens so you can find it.

You can choose to message the song link alone, but if you hold down a finger on the artwork it will copy that too so you can paste it into your message.

On the receiving end, your friend will get a link that opens up a web page. The web page contains a deep link that lets them stream the song from right there if they have the app already downloaded, but there’s also links for opening up the music app (such as Spotify) and playing it there.

That’s the brilliance of AudioShot: It takes advantage of the most modern ways to share music, and it plays nicely with the music apps people are already using, removing the hassle of changing your habits or learning to use another app.

It’s simple, flexible, and fast.

You can download AudioShot for free over at the App Store.

