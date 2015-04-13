Audio reveals officer describing adrenaline rush in aftermath of Walter Scott shooting

The jailed former South Carolina police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black man nervously laughed about the incident only minutes later, according to newly-released audio.

North Charleston cop Michael Slager can be heard laughing about the adrenaline in audio released by The Guardian that was recorded shortly after he killed Walter Scott. Slager has since been charged with murder and fired from the force.

“By the time you get home, it would probably be a good idea to kind of jot down your thoughts on what happened,” another officer tells him. “You know, once the adrenaline quits pumping.”

“It’s pumping,” Slager replies and then laughs.

“Oh yeah, oh yeah,” the unnamed officer says, adding that Slager will likely not be questioned for days over the shooting – a protocol established over a previous similar incident.

“It will be real quick,” the officer assures Slager. “They’re gonna tell you you’re gonna be out for a couple of days and you’ll come back and they will interview you then.

“They’re not going to ask you any kind of questions right now,” he continues. “They will take your weapon and we’ll go from there. That’s pretty much it.”

When asked by the British newspaper if Slager was the person recorded laughing about the shooting, spokesman Thom Berry, with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, admitted that “it appears that way” but cautioned “I have not been able to independently confirm.”

Slager initially claimed he attempted to subdue Scott with a stun gun before opening fire on the unarmed man. Cell phone video surfaced soon after the incident showed the Slager firing several shots into Scott’s back while he ran from the patrolman.

A senior officer with the New York Police Department told Business Insider that the shooting was unjustified because Scott wasn’t a threat.

“The guy was running away. You can’t shoot a fleeing suspect unless that guy is firing back at you. If he’s running away, chase his fat a– or call for backup. You don’t shoot the guy.”

The officer has since been fired by the North Charleston Police Department and charged with murder. He is currently sitting in jail awaiting trial.

