Listen To Ronald Reagan Uncomfortably Apologising To Margaret Thatcher After Invading Grenada

In October 1983, the US invaded Grenada to end the four year reign of military dictator Hudson Austin. The invasion was criticised by UN member states, including the United Kingdom, which had controlled the island prior to the Communist coup. The day after the invasion, President Reagan called Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher to apologise for leaving her in the dark regarding the military offensive.

