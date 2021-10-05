‘I’m telling you it was him’: Listen to a hiker’s 911 call claiming he saw Brian Laundrie near the Appalachian Trail

Brian Laundrie talking to police in Utah, on August 12 2021, before Gabby Petito went missing. Moab City Police Department

911 audio has been released from a hiker who thinks he saw Brian Laundrie in North Carolina.

A manhunt is under way for missing Laundrie after his girlfriend Gabby Petito was found dead.

In the call, the hiker says he met Laundrie on the road, who was “talking wild” and “acting funny.”

Police released the audio of a 911 call made by a hiker who believes he encountered Brian Laundrie in North Carolina on Saturday morning.

Dennis Davis, 53, told The New York Post on Saturday that he crossed paths with Laundrie in a van near the Appalachian Trail. He said the man had pulled up next to him and asked for directions.

Davis also called 911. NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin tweeted the audio of that call on Monday. In it, Davis said: “I’m telling you it was him.”

A manhunt is under way for Laundrie. He is the boyfriend of Gabby Petito, who was reported missing last month after being on a roadtrip with Laundrie. She was later found dead.

Throughout the search for Petito, Laundrie refused to help authorities search for her. He has not been accused of harming Petito, but is wanted over an allegation of unauthorized spending on a debit card.

In the audio, Davis told the dispatcher that he talked to the man he thought was Laundrie on Waterville Road, near the border of North Carolina and Tennessee.

Davis calls Laundrie “Brian Lauer,” but it seems the dispatcher is aware of who he is talking about. The details he gave the dispatcher closely match what he told the Post.

The man had stopped him to ask for directions, but seemed disturbed, Davis said on the 911 call.

“He was talking wild,” is how he put it to the dispatcher. “He said that his girlfriend left him and he had to go out to California to see her.”

But when Davis gave him directions, the man ignored them and said he’d go another way. “He was acting funny,” Davis said.

After the man drove off, Davis parked up and looked through his phone, and became “99.99% sure” it was Laundrie, he told the dispatcher.

Offering to go out and meet an officer at the scene if needs be, he said: “I’m telling you it was him.”