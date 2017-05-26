Listen to audio of a GOP politician from Montana allegedly 'body slamming' a reporter

Greg Gianforte, the Republican candidate running for an open congressional seat in Montana’s special election on May 25, has been accused of body-slamming a reporter. Ben Jacobs, a reporter for The Guardian, said he was asking Gianforte some questions at a campaign event before their encounter turned violent. Following is a transcript of the audio clip.

Ben Jacobs: Into the CBO score, because you know you were waiting to make your decision about health care until you saw the bill and it just came out and …

Greg Gianforte: We’ll talk to you about that later.

Jacobs: Yeah, but there’s not going to be time. I’m just curious if you could …

Gianforte: Speak with Shane, please.

Jacobs: But …

Gianforte: … Sick and tired of you guys. The last guy that came here you did the same thing. Get the hell out of here. Get the hell out of here. The last guy did the same thing. You with The Guardian?

Jacobs: Yes, and you just broke my glasses.

Gianforte: The last guy did the same damn thing.

Jacobs: You just body slammed me and broke my glasses.

Gianforte: Get the hell out of here.

Jacobs: You’d like me to get the hell out of here? I’d also like to call the police. Can I get you guys’ names?

Third voice: Hey, you gotta leave.

Jacobs: He just body slammed me.

Third voice: You gotta leave.

