The pilot of the crashed passenger plane in Pakistan sent a distress call saying 'we have lost 2 engines' just before it went down

AP Photo/Fareed Khan Fire brigade staff try to put out fire caused by plane crash in Karachi, Pakistan, on Friday.

In a last-minute distress call, the pilot of a crashed passenger plane in Pakistan said the aircraft had engine problems.

“We have lost two engines. Mayday, mayday, mayday. It is very serious,” the pilot can be heard saying, in audio published by an air traffic control monitoring site Live ATC.

The plane, an Airbus A320, was operated by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), and had 107 people on board.

It crashed as it was coming in to land at Jinnah International Airport, near the city of Karachi.

Air Vice Marshal Arshad Malik, the chief executive of PIA, said the pilot told air traffic control there were “technical difficulties.”

Sky News published the last seconds of the feed before it went dark:

The plane lost contact with air traffic control just after 2:30 p.m. (4:30 a.m. ET.)

Air Vice Marshal Arshad Malik, the chief executive of PIAtold the BBC that the pilot had reported “technical difficulties.”

AP Photo/Fareed Khan Volunteers carry an injured person at the site of a plane crash in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, May 22, 2020.

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan tweeted he was “shocked and saddened by the PIA crash” and promised an “immediate inquiry.”

