A leaked audio file from inside El Chapo's prison cell proves just how obvious it was that he was about to escape

Leaked audio footage reveals that the infamous drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman made loud hammering noises shortly before his escape from a Mexican prison that was either not noticed or ignored by security.

Now, as new information alleges that El Chapo boarded a plane after escaping prison, a Mexican senator is accusing guards and workers of collaborating with the drug lord in his escape.

