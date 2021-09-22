Britney Spears told a lawyer she wanted to end her conservatorship in 2009 voicemail, an upcoming documentary reveals

Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles on Oct. 24, 2012, left, and Britney Spears arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 17, 2015. AP Photo

An audio recording reveals Britney Spears wanted to end her conservatorship just a year after living under its terms.

A teaser for an upcoming Netflix documentary featured a 2009 voicemail by the pop star to a lawyer seeking to end the legal agreement.

The documentary on Spears’ conservatorship will be released on Netflix on September 28.

Singer Britney Spears told a lawyer she wanted to end her conservatorship in a voicemail in 2009, according to an upcoming documentary.

Netflix released a teaser trailer for an upcoming documentary titled “Britney vs. Spears,” on Tuesday, and the tweet amassed more than 1.3 million views as of Wednesday.

The 18-second clip featured an audio recording of a voicemail by the 39-year-old singer to a lawyer on January 21, 2009 at 12:29 a.m., just a year after the conservatorship was established, according to a caption on the video.

A portion of the voicemail was played: “Hi, my name is Britney Spears. I called you earlier. I’m calling again because I just wanted to make sure that during the process of eliminating the conservatorship…” before it cut to the logo of the highly anticipated documentary.

Since 2008, Spears has been under the legal arrangement which grants control of her personal life and estate to a group of individuals including her father, Jamie Spears. The conservatorship has been under public scrutiny for the last several years, trending on social media platforms via the hashtag #FreeBritney.

The legal fight came to a head earlier this year, after the pop star spoke directly to a judge in open court on June 23 for the first time, detailing the alleged abuses she endured under the 13-year conservatorship.

On September 7, Jamie Spears filed a petition to end Britney Spears’ conservatorship, which the pop star’s legal team labeled as a “massive” legal victory. According to filings, Jamie Spears said he believes his daughter is “entitled to have [the] Court now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required.”

The documentary will be released on Netflix on September 28, the streaming platform announced Wednesday.