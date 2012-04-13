It's Only The First Week And Bobby Valentine Is Already Clashing With Boston Media

Bobby Valentine, who is only a week into his tenure as Boston Red Sox manager, appeared yesterday on “The Dennis & Callahan Morning Show” on WEEI, the Red Sox flagship station. The segment got off to a rocky start with with Bobby V. being asked about Ozzie Guillen and how Valentine avoids making those type of comments.



But then things really went downhill when Valentine was asked about the comments made by former Red Sox pitcher, and current ESPN analyst, Curt Schilling. Schilling, despite some praise, said that Valentine wasn’t a good fit for the Red Sox.

As you can hear below, Valentine didn’t sound too thrilled with Schillings comments or being asked about them…



