This App Will Make Sure You Don't Get Hit By A Car While Listening To Music

New York-based technology company One Llamais releasing a new app called Audio Aware.

The app uses “Audio Intelligence” software, which has a series of built-in sounds it recognises like tires screeching.

Audio Aware doesn’t need a wireless network to work.

It’s intended for wearable items like headphones so when a certain noise is detected, the app will cancel out the music you’re listening to and amplify that sound.

There’s an emerging market for these types of apps, and One Llama is seeking developers who are building similar programs that can intelligently listen to surroundings.

No specific release date has been addressed, but it’s coming out sometime next month.

