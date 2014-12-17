Business Insider Is Hiring An Audience Development Manager For BI Studios

Business Insider is looking for a goals-oriented Audience Development Manager to join BI Studios, our in-house content team.

BI Studios works with marketers to develop robust, engaging sponsor content in a variety of formats (text, videos, slideshows, and infographics) as part of their ad campaigns. The person in this role will grow traffic and video views to that content, as well as help foster and strengthen audience engagement.

Do you love diving into data and performance metrics, understating them inside and out — and then improving upon them? Do you want to be part of a growing team dedicated to producing and distributing the best branded content on the web? Then this may be the job for you.

The ideal candidate is a self-starter who thinks strategically and proactively about how to drive traffic and engagement. As Audience Development Manager, you will be responsible for the following:

Measure, report and analyse key performance indicators across branded content at Business Insider

Provide regular analytics support and best practices to internal stakeholders — Studios Content Development and Ad Sales teams

Oversight and optimization of social programming strategy across Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and other social networks with core emphasis on growing traffic and streams to sponsored content

Develop deals and maintain relationships with social and digital influencers, publishers, and platforms to drive additional content distribution

Drive engagement and consumption of sponsored content and campaigns to enhance advertiser’s ROI

Constant evaluation of new social / digital platforms, marketing services, and products and trends

Qualifications:

3+ years experience in digital analytics

Strong passion and deep understanding of all social media platforms

Proven track record driving click traffic and streams via paid digital and social marketing campaigns; deep knowledge of ad products across Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Outbrain, Taboola, and others

Familiarity with content aggregators and destinations (such as Reddit and StumbleUpon) and digital analytics tools (Parsley, SimpleReach, Google Analytics, and Facebook Insights)

Thorough understanding of the relationships of social media and SEO to site traffic

Strong verbal and communication skills

If this is the right gig for you, please apply online and tell us why you’re a good fit for the role.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.