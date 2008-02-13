Audible Deal: Amazon Got 8% Off Asking Price

Paidcontent reads through the tender offer re: Amazon’s pending deal to purchase Audible. Best nugget: Last year Allen & Co., Audible’s banker, told the audio book company’s board it was worth $12.50 a share, but got no offers. Amazon paid $11.50 per share- an 8% discount off the original ask, and a 24% premium over Audible’s shares on the day the deal was announced.



