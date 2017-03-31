After listening to 74 books on Audible I am convinced it is a better way to 'read'

I belong to a sci fi book club where everyone picks on one guy for “reading” all his books on Audible. I have never told any of them this, but I have also listened to every book we have discussed. In fact, I have listened to every book I have read over the last two years.

Until I tried Audible my experience with audiobooks wasn’t great. The performances weren’t always good, and I had a hard time pausing and restarting the book frequently. When I tried Audible, I found that all of my issues had been resolved — mainly because I don’t even have to open the app to restart the book I was listening to earlier in the day. I usually don’t even have to unlock my phone. I just hit the button on the headphones and it picks up where I left off. This is so important because I use Audible to make my errands more fun. I need to be able to pause my book to talk to people and pay for things.

Listening to books while doing things I would normally dread has changed my life. I clean my apartment more. I walk places. I love the time I get to spend alone with my headphones.

If you aren’t too afraid of being judged by your book snob friends, you should try Audible. The first month is free (and includes two free audiobooks). After that it is $US14.95 a month. But the monthly fee includes a credit that you can use for a free audiobook each month. Enjoy!

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners. We frequently receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product is featured or recommended. We operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback.Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]

