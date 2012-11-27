Audi Is Working On An Incredibly Efficient Car For The City

The Audi A1.

Photo: Audi

Audi is developing a city car that will get an outstanding 282 miles per gallon, British site Autocar reports.Based on the platform of the small A1, it will have electrical assistance, but not a diesel engine.



Audi recently confirmed it will introduce diesel versions of the A6, A7, A8, and Q5 at the Los Angeles Auto Show this week.

Head of technical development Wolfgang Durheimer told Autocar Audi is calling the super-efficient city vehicle the “1.0-litre car” while it is being developed.

It will seat four and be affordably priced.

