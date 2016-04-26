Audi just unleashed an insane TT sports car -- that America can't have

For much of its 18-year existence, the Audi TT has been unfairly derided by many in the automotive world as more of a fashion accessory than sports car.

On Monday, Audi unleashed a new, beastly TT RS that should remove any doubt that it is a legitimate modern sports car.

Under the hood, the TT RS packs quite a punch with a 2.5-litre, 395-horsepower (400-metric-horsepower) turbocharged, inline-5-cylinder-engine that harkens back to the company’s legendary Quattro rally racers of the 1980s.

“The newly developed turbo five-cylinder engine, with which we are continuing our great tradition from the 1980s, conveys pure emotion,” Audi technical development boss Dr. Stefan Knirsch said in a statement.

All 395 ponies flow to the wheels through a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and Audi’s signature all-wheel-drive system

According to Audi, the TT RS coupe will be able to blitz the run to 62 mph in just 3.7 seconds, while the drop-top variant should do the same sprint in 3.9 seconds.

Audi claims both variants will be able to reach an artificially limited top speed of 155 mph that can be raised to 174 mph upon request.

Aesthetically, the TT RS continues Audi’s quest to make the car’s styling more aggressive. Like other cars from Audi’s high-performance RS line up, the TT’s front end gets additional large air intakes, as well as a re-dsigned front grille.

The TT RS also gets retuned suspension and steering courtesy of Audi’s performance skunk works.

Inside, the TT RS gets Audi’s latest 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit display, plus an RS Sport leather steering wheel.

All of this Audi goodness comes at a price. The Coupe starts at €66,400 while the roadster starts at €69,200.

The TT RS is expected to be on sale in Europe this summer with deliveries commencing at the end of the year.

Unfortunately, Audi has not announced plans to unleash its monster TT upon the US market. And thus, it will join cars such as the RS6 as forbidden fruit for the American driving public.

