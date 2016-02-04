Audi to shoot for the moon in new Superbowl 50 commercial

Audi has released a commercial entitled “The Commander” to air during Superbowl 50 this Sunday, featuring their R8 supercar and the music of the late David Bowie.

The ad, according to the Audi press release, “tells the story of a retired astronaut who rediscovers his lust for life,” seemingly thanks to the 525 horsepower of the R8’s V10 engine.

Audi released this 90 second extended cut of the ad before the final airing during the first half of the game:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The Denver Broncos will face down the Carolina Panthers in Superbowl 50 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The game will air on Sunday, February 7 at 6:30 PM on CBS.

