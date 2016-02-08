Viewers loved the Audi Super Bowl ad that used a David Bowie hit

Audi’s Super Bowl ad went down well with viewers on game day.

The spot, which promoted the Audi R8 V10 Plus, was sound-tracked by David Bowie’s 1972 hit “Starman.”

Airing just a month after Bowie’s death, the ad — which depicted a retired astronaut who had become bored of life (until his son gave him a spin in his new Audi) — certainly stirred emotions. It was created by ad agency Venables Bell & Partners.

Solid tribute to David Bowie. Well done @Audi

— Ryan Nowicki (@rjnowicki) February 8, 2016

Audi scores first. Beautiful, and Bowie

— mark harris (@mdharr1s) February 8, 2016

Damn you, Audi, for making us cry about Bowie for the 37th time this month (yes we know it’s only Feb. 7) #SB50

— Upworthy (@Upworthy) February 8, 2016

Audi’s ad may be first Super Bowl spot to be worthy of the appearance…one suspects David Bowie hat tip at end was inserted later

— Brian Steinberg (@bristei) February 8, 2016

