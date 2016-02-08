Viewers loved the Audi Super Bowl ad that used a David Bowie hit

Lara O'Reilly

Audi’s Super Bowl ad went down well with viewers on game day.

The spot, which promoted the Audi R8 V10 Plus, was sound-tracked by David Bowie’s 1972 hit “Starman.”

Airing just a month after Bowie’s death, the ad   — which depicted a retired astronaut who had become bored of life (until his son gave him a spin in his new Audi) — certainly stirred emotions. It was created by ad agency Venables Bell & Partners.

 

 

