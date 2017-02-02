Audi is making a big statement about gender pay equality in its Super Bowl ad

Audi is launching its ninth straight Super Bowl ad during the big game this weekend and the automaker hopes this year’s spot will help drive gender pay equality in the US.

The 60-second ad, entitled “Daughter,” tells the story of a girl competing in a downhill cart race.

As she bombs around the course, her father looks on and thinks about whether her daughter is being judged based purely on her gender.

The dad says in a voiceover: “What do I tell my daughter? Do I tell her her grandpa is worth more than her grandma? That her dad is worth more than her mum? Do I tell her that despite her education, her drive, her skills, her intelligence, she will automatically be valued as less than every man she meets?”

The daughter is then seen clearly winning the race, and then being embraced by her father as the crowd of onlookers cheer.

The voiceover continues: “Or maybe I’ll be able to tell her something different.”

The tagline for the campaign then appears on screen: “Progress is for everyone.”

Audi says in a press release that it has publicly committed to supporting women’s pay equality in the workplace. Its graduate internship program also states that 50% of candidates must be female.

Loren Angelo, Audi of America vice president of marketing, says in the release: “With ‘Daughter,’ Audi continues to push the envelope with compelling storytelling on a national platform. Pay equality is a big message for a big stage. As a business built on bold innovation — from LED lighting to Audi quattro — progress is at the heart of what we do. We’re a brand that’s ahead of the curve and looking towards the future, just like our next generation of buyers.”

The spot was created by ad agency Venables Bell & Partners. It will air in the third quarter of the big game, which takes place on February 5.

