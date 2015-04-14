The Audi S4 is $50,000 of old-school driving fun and modern luxury

These days, there’s no shortage of high-end sedans that are both luxurious and fun to drive. But there is a shortage of luxurious sports sedans that achieve that fun by directly connecting the driver and machine — in the old-fashioned way, channeling a powerful engine through a manual transmission.

In this sense, the Audi 2015 S4 Quattro — With a 6-speed stick shift! — is something special: a throwback that still feels thoroughly modern. When Audi handed us the keys, we just had to take it for a spin.

