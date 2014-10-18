You Won't Believe Where Audi Is Going To Unleash This Insanely Powerful Driverless Car!

Audi announced this week that it will unleash one of its fire-breathing RS7 sports sedans upon the track at Germany’s world-famous Hockenheimring race track.
But it gets better. The automaker has loaded the car up with a full complement of autonomous vehicle technology — it’s a step toward the “self-driving car” than companies like Google have been working on. Except that instead of being a Prius going 30 miles around Silicon Valley, the RS7 will be flying around a race track breakneck speed.
And it’s going to do it without the guidance of a driver.
The demonstration event will happen at this weekend’s DTM German Touring Car race at the track. Audi will broadcast the high speed driverless demonstration live this Sunday on Audi Media TV.
Unfortunately, most of the driverless cars introduced, Audi's included, have so far been fairly innocuous family cars.
To navigate the circuit, the RS7 uses a series of GPS signals that triangulates the car's track position.
Audi engineers envision piloted driving tech as a feature that can help cut down on the stress of dealing with rush-hour traffic.
In stop and go traffic of up to 37 mph, the 'traffic jam pilot' features can take over steering, braking, and acceleration from the driver.
(video provider='youtube' id='bZCbc7nklCw' size='xlarge' align='center')
It is unlikely, due to cost and legal regulations, that a driverless car like this RS7 will hit public roads in the near future. However, many of its features will make their way -- in bits and pieces -- into our everyday driving experience. Can't wait!
