You Won't Believe Where Audi Is Going To Unleash This Insanely Powerful Driverless Car!

Audi It can drive itself — fast.

Audi announced this week that it will unleash one of its fire-breathing RS7 sports sedans upon the track at Germany’s world-famous Hockenheimring race track.

But it gets better. The automaker has loaded the car up with a full complement of autonomous vehicle technology — it’s a step toward the “self-driving car” than companies like Google have been working on. Except that instead of being a Prius going 30 miles around Silicon Valley, the RS7 will be flying around a race track breakneck speed.

And it’s going to do it without the guidance of a driver.

The demonstration event will happen at this weekend’s DTM German Touring Car race at the track. Audi will broadcast the high speed driverless demonstration live this Sunday on Audi Media TV.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.