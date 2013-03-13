Audi Ripped Open Its R8 Supercar To Show Off The Engine's Power

Audi’s beautiful R8 supercar goes from 0 to 62 mph in 3.5 seconds and has a top speed of 197 mph, thanks to the mid-mounted engine that pumps out more than 500 horsepower.



To show off the full power of the V10, Audi ripped off the rear portion of the car, then put the engine through its paces, for this awesome, short video.

It gets good about 20 seconds in. Watch, and listen:



