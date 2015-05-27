The driverless electric supercar concept that Audi brought to China would impress Iron Man

The Audi R8 e-tron piloted driving concept sports car was shown at the first CES held in China. It’s a driverless vehicle that uses on-board sensors to detect the surrounding environment.

The concept car is also emission-free and can drive over 248 miles on a single charge.

According to Audi, the first cars to roll off the production line with their new autonomous driving features will be the next generation A8, scheduled for release in 2017.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

