This is the Audi SUV we've all been waiting for

Seven years after its introduction, the Q5 remains Audi’s best selling SUV.

Prospective buyers have waited several years for a new, second generation of the compact crossover.

They have watched Audi introduce a slew of brand new offerings — but no Q5.

Now, it looks like the wait is finally over.

Audi announced last week that the second generation Q5 is set to be introduced on September 29 — ahead of the 2016 Paris Motor Show.

Few details on the new compact crossover are available, however, the exterior styling of the Q5 aligns with the design theme first seen in the larger Q7.

It’s likely that the second generation car will join the the Audi A4, A5, and Q7 on the company’s MLB evo platform. In addition, the new Q5 is also likely to share many, if not, all of the A4 and A5’s powertrain offerings — including a 2.0 litre, 252 horsepower, turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine.

Even though it’s still popular among buyers, the first generation Q5 is beginning to show its age. The interior design, for example, of the current generation Q5 first appeared more than 12 years ago in an A6 sedan. In addition, the infotainment system on the current Q5 is a step behind those found on newer Audi models.

The 2016 Paris Motor Show is open to the public from October 1-16.

