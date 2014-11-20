PHOTOS: This Is The Car That Will Dictate What Audis Will Look Like For Years To Come

Audi’s 2014 Los Angeles Auto Show festivities by presenting the design concept upon which its future models will be based.

Called the Audi “Prologue,” this big coupe signals a marked change in the brand’s design direction under new chief-designer Marc Lichte.

“Audi stands for sportiness, lightweight design and the quattro permanent all wheel drive,” Lichte said.

“In the Audi prologue, we are expressing this know-how in a new form — we have put the sportiest car in the luxury segment on wheels. Our team took new approaches in both exterior and interior design.”

Audi’s A4, A5, A6, A7, and A8 models are in the twilight of their production life cycles. As a result, Lichte’s will have the daunting but rewarding task of shaping the backbone of Audi’s lineup of cars.

