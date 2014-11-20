PHOTOS: This Is The Car That Will Dictate What Audis Will Look Like For Years To Come

Audi’s 2014 Los Angeles Auto Show festivities by presenting the design concept upon which its future models will be based.
Called the Audi “Prologue,” this big coupe signals a marked change in the brand’s design direction under new chief-designer Marc Lichte.
“Audi stands for sportiness, lightweight design and the quattro permanent all wheel drive,” Lichte said.
“In the Audi prologue, we are expressing this know-how in a new form — we have put the sportiest car in the luxury segment on wheels. Our team took new approaches in both exterior and interior design.”
Audi’s A4, A5, A6, A7, and A8 models are in the twilight of their production life cycles. As a result, Lichte’s will have the daunting but rewarding task of shaping the backbone of Audi’s lineup of cars.
In the days and weeks leading up to the 2014 LA Auto Show, rumours swirled about the mysterious concept car Audi teased in a short video.
The widely circulated theory that the Prologue would be the A9 4-door coupe has been proven to be incorrect, but that doesn't mean such a model won't happen.
In fact, there are even rumours that the Prologue could also a spawn a large two-door coupe model in the same ilk as the Mercedes S-Coupe or the BMW 6-Series.
The Prologue marks Lichte's (right) most significant design statement since his arrival from Volkswagen in February.
The concept features a flatter and more angular wedge-design headlight using Audi's latest laser-light technology.
The signature Audi hexagonal grille is also more pronounced and sits a bit lower on the front fascia of the Prologue.
There is also plenty of brawn under the hood to back up the concept's great looks. Power comes from a mighty 605 horsepower 4.0 liter V8 engine -- propelling the big coupe to 60mph from a standstill in just 3.7 seconds.
So far, the Prologue concept has been very well received. The public will get its first chance to see it in person this at this month's LA Auto Show. We are confident they will agree with our assessment that this is one good-looking Audi.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.