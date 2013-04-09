Audi Finally Found An Easy Way For Drivers To Use A Navigation System

Audi didn’t bring it’s newest car to the 2013 New York International Auto Show, but it did have plenty of great vehicles on display.



Among them was the S8, a super luxurious sedan we’ve called “an amazing living room on wheels,” but much more high-tech.

Among its myriad features is its touchpad. When the driver wants to enter a destination in the navigation system, he can trace the letters with his finger — and the car guesses right nearly 100 per cent of the time.

Since we’ve never been big believers in voice recognition technology in cars, this is really impressive.

Check it out:

//

Produced by Robert Libetti

