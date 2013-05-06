Audi Made An Android App That Saves Your Battery Life

Here’s an interesting addition to the “brands make products” trend. Audi, with help from DDB Spain is out with a mobile Android



app called Start-Stop that mimics one of the features in new Audi vehicles; smart technology turns off the engine when not in use (at a stop light, etc.) and turns it back on when needed so that energy is saved.

The app monitors which apps have been running the longest in the background and sends an alert to remind the user to quit the app, thus saving valuable battery life.

It’s a perfect tie in with the brand and a practical and useful product all in one.

