Audi Just Released A Sexy 4 Door TT

Volkswagen Group’s flashiest announcement at this year’s Paris Motor Show may have been the sleek Lamborghini Asterion Hybrid supercar, but the new Audi TT Sportback Concept could be just as significant.

With the impending 2015 debut of the 3rd generation TT sports car, the Sportback Concept adds a new wrinkle to the TT and ultimately the whole Audi lineup.

Should the Sportback Concept make it into production, it will join the A7 and A5 Sportback (not sold in the US and Canada) models as the only vehicles in Audi’s lineup to feature the “fastback” rear design.

Audi Checkout the fastback.

“With the TT, Audi created one of the automotive design icons of the last 20 years,” said Audi Board Member Prof. Dr. Ulrich Hackenberg in a statement. “In the years since, we have designed our sporty and elegant five‑door Audi A5 Sportback and Audi A7 Sportback. In our Audi TT Sportback concept show car, we are now fusing both concepts to form a new member of a potential TT family.”

In concept form, the TT Sportback performs as well as it looks. Powered by a brawny 400hp version of the company’s TFSI four cylinder engine, the Sportback is capable of going 0-60mph in just 3.9 seconds.

Audi Take a look at that dash!

In the cabin, the TT Sportback Concept looks similar to its two-seat siblings. The main difference between the new TT and the existing model is the replacement of the infotainment screen and the driver’s gauge cluster with a single 12.3 inch TFT display mounted in front of the driver. The high-definition display called the “virtual cockpit” is infinitely configurable. However, passengers may need the use of an in-car tablet to change radio stations.

The future of the TT Sportback Concept is uncertain — especially for the North American market. Although Audi does offer the A7 Sportback in the U.S., it chose to keep the smaller A5 Sportback out of North America.

Even if the Sportback makes it to our shores, it’s unclear where it will slot into the Audi lineup.

Regardless, Audi has a sleek and attractive 4-door coupe on its hand that’s more than earned the right to wear the TT badge.

