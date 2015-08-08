Audi just announced an even faster version of its already fast and luxurious S8

Audi announced Wednesday that a more powerful version of its performance S8 model will go on sale in the UK this October.

Coming in at just roughly $US150,822, this souped-up S8 plus isn’t a laughing matter. Audi claims the new model can go from zero to 62 miles-per-hour in just 3.8 seconds, making it the fastest S8 ever.

All of this is made possible by a 4.0-litre V8 engine, which can produce 605 horsepower. Standard S8’s only produce 520.

However, the car’s computer restricts this immense power to just 155 miles-per-hour. Understandable, given that 155 is already more than twice the legal speed limit in the US and the UK.

A special function known as “Overboost” takes the torque an extra 50 pound-feet higher, to a whipping 553.2 lb-ft.

The S8’s exterior maintains the sleek lines that define Audi luxury, coupling classic design elements with a small tweaks, like a sports exhaust system and carbon fibre components to cut down on weight.

Inside the beast, the fun doesn’t stop. The luxury cues that we’ve come to expect cover from every inch of the interior.

From the driver’s seat, the sleek dashboard and infotainment system make the S8 look like a joy to drive.

A subtle, yet contrasting, red thread throughout the upholstery adds a touch of racing elegance.

Even the back seat looks relatively roomy.

Audi says deliveries on October orders will begin in January in the UK, but there’s no word on when the car might be making an appearance across the pond.

