Audi Has Invented A Noise For Electric Cars

Audi has been building electric concepts, known as e-trons, for the last couple years. They are even implementing a pilot program for an electric version of the A3 very soon.



But Audi has never been happy with how the electric cars sound. The silence was not pleasing to them and it was also dangerous to pedestrians.

Now, according to CNET, it seems that Audi has devised a sound for electric cars when they are on the move.

The noise took years to perfect and is played out of a loudspeaker under the car. The noise varies based on pedal position and roadspeed.

It sounds distinctly like a mashup of the future and synth music.

Take a listen below (Vimeo via CNET):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Take a look at a car that doesn’t need synthesized noise >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.