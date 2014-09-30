Audi Gives Its Very German Roadster A Very German Update

Audi A fun-loving piece of German automotive sculpture.

The Audi TT has been around since the late 1990’s and adds a peppy, insouciant character to the German automaker’s otherwise rather sleek, Teutonically cool (some might say severe) lineup.

Two new versions are slated to appear at this week’s Paris Motor Show. But don’t expect anything crazy. That’s would not be acceptable at Audi.

The new TT will moderately upgrade the familiar TT vibe, while the TTS is a little something for the enthusiasts: 306 hp and a 0-6o mph time of less than 5 seconds.

The cars aren’t radically refreshed, but they are holding down the vee still vanna have fun category for a carmaker (owned by Volkswagen) whose vehicles are a triumph of design and engineering and minimalist luxury over more offbeat automotive ideas.

That said, the new TT and TTS continue a sculpted-from-a-block-of-steel impression that many Audis exude and that serves as a sort of unifying aesthetic for the brand.

Who loves these cars? Car designers love these cars.

As updates go, the TT and the TTS add a bit of aggression in the overall context of extremely dignified improvements.

Both rides will go on sale in Europe before coming to America in 2015. Pricing hasn’t yet been revealed.

