Everything you need to know about Audi's new Tesla rival

Audi’s tackling the electric car market in a big way.

At its Tuesday press event at the International Motor Show in Frankfurt, the Volkswagen subsidiary finally revealed a ton of details about its all-electric concept car, the e-tron quattro, and it looks like Tesla could be getting some serious competition.

With its long range, fast-charging technology and piloted driving features, Audi looks poised to jump into the electric car space in a big way. The Audi e-tron quattro, which will go into production in 2018, “illustrates the future of mobility,” said Dr. Ulrich Hackenberg, a member of the Audi Board of Management for Technical Development, during the press event.

“It has everything offers everything that our customers expect from an Audi, that is sportiness, emotion, safety, comfort, convenience, user friendly connectivity, and of course piloted functions and it has to do all of this efficiently with absolutely zero emissions.”

While Audi revealed some details about the car last month, the company offered a thorough rundown on the car on Tuesday. Here’s a look at some of its key features.

With its 95 kWh battery, the e-tron quattro has an impressive range of 310 miles on a single charge. Tesla's Model X SUV has a range of 240 miles on a single charge. Audi The car has a Combined Charging System (CCS), meaning it can be charged with a DC or AC electrical current. It can fully charge with a DC current outputting 150 kW in just about 50 minutes. Audi Audi's new car is also equipped with induction charging technology, so it can be charged wirelessly over a charging plate. Audi The Audi e-tron quattro features a solar roof that can help power the drive system battery on sunny days. It provides up to 320 watts of additional electrical power. Audi The e-tron quattro also comes with piloted driving technology, which uses radar sensors, a video camera, ultrasonic sensors, and a laser scanner to collect data about the car's environment and create a model of the vehicle's surroundings in real-time. YouTube/Audi The concept car has five doors, but can only seat up to four people. Audi It has moveable aerodynamic elements at the front, on the sides and on the rear to improve the airflow around the car. At speeds of about 50 miles per hour, the flanks located in these regions automatically direct airflow to improve the car's performance. Audi The vehicle features a large lithium ion battery built between the axles and below the passenger compartment, providing a low-center of gravity that helps balance the load. Audi Three electric motors have a total capacity of 370 kW. One engine is on the front axle and the other two are located on the rear axle. Audi Cameras replace the rear-view mirrors. Curved displays built into the front section of the doors enable the driver to view what is around them. Audi The e-tron quattro can go from zero to 62.1 miles per hour in just 4.6 seconds, Audi claims, with its top speed reaching 130.5 miles per hour. Audi Audi's electric concept is decked out in OLED displays. The car features two touch displays in the cockpit, one to the driver's left to control lights and the piloted driving systems and one to the right where media and navigation is controlled. The center console has two more OLED displays for climate control and infotainment. Audi The center OLED display gives passengers access to these controls as well. Audi The steering wheel also features touchscreens in the spokes so the driver can control functions directly from the steering wheel. Audi The car also features an LTE module for internet connectivity. Audi

