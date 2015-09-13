Tesla's new SUV is on its way, but it could have big competition from Audi

Tesla will begin delivery of its all-new Model X SUV at the end of this month, but Audi is going to make its best effort to steal the show.

The German automaker is expected to unveil its Model X rival next week at the International Motor Show in Frankfurt. The vehicle will be the company’s first large-series, all-electric car and it was designed from the ground up as an electric vehicle.

Audi, which is a subsidiary of Volkswagen, revealed some details about its new e-tron quattro electric vehicle last month and from what we know so far it sounds pretty impressive.

Here are six things we already know about the potential Tesla competitor.

Audi is working with Samsung and LG to build the batteries for its new electric SUV. The Audi e-tron SUV will have a range of 310 miles. Tesla's Model X has a range of 240 miles on a single charge. Audi The new SUV features three electric motors, one on the front axle and two on the rear axle. Tesla's Model X all-wheel drive system will have two motors, one for the front wheels and one for the rear wheels. Audi Even though Audi's new electric car is an SUV, it will only seat four people. Tesla's Model X can seat up to seven. YouTube/Audi Like Tesla's Model S, the German carmaker's new SUV will have an enclosed underside, making it more aerodynamic. Audi Also like Tesla's vehicles, the infotainment center will be a full touchscreen interface. The two rear-passengers in the Audi e-tron quattro will also have their own touchscreen displays. Audi

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.