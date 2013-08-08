Audi Designed A Futuristic Digital Car For An Upcoming Sci-Fi Movie

After putting Tony Stark of “Iron Man” in the R8 e-tron, the electric version of its supercar, Audi is going after an even more futuristic image on film.

The German automaker’s design team created the “Audi fleet shuttle quattro” to play a role in “Ender’s Game,” the upcoming sci-fi movie in which a gifted child leads the human race against alien invaders.

Sadly for those who like its sleek look, the car exists only in digital form. Take a look:

“Ender’s Game” hits theatres November 1. Here’s the full preview, you can spot the Audi near the beginning:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

